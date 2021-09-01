Hot ideas from a cold country: Icelandic companies offer green energy solutions
(BPT) - When you think of Iceland, you may imagine remote settings, pristine nature, and erupting volcanoes. But did you know that Iceland is also a champion of renewable energy and sustainable solutions? Iceland has relied on renewable energy for nearly all its electricity and heating needs for more than half a century. The nation's electricity is generated through hydropower and geothermal energy. Iceland's geothermal power plants produce renewable electricity and make full use of geothermal hot water, steam, cold water, and even carbon dioxide (CO2). Iceland is also exporting its geothermal energy expertise and implementing sustainable energy projects in countries all over the world, including the United States.
