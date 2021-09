High pressure pushes in for Friday and Saturday, keeping us dry and sunshiny! Such a huge improvement! Temperatures will hold to the lower 70's, with comfortable humidity. Temperatures should slightly rise through the end of the long weekend to the upper 70's. A few showers may develop during this time, but sunshine is also expected. Any rain is expected to be scattered and light, so no reason to cancel any plans. More clouds will be possible on Sunday though, than Labor Day itself.