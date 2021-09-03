Here Are the Credits for Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.