Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle smart-product startup Mason plans office move amid hiring push

By Rick Morgan
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"We have aggressive hiring targets across the board in every part of our business," says newly appointed CEO Nancy Xiao.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
889
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Startup, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound region emerging as a satellite capital amid shift to mass production

The Puget Sound region, already known for its robust aerospace industry, has become a national standout in another area: satellites. Massive satellite constellations in the works by a handful of Seattle-area producers like SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper represent a staggering 81% of the non-geostationary orbit (NGSO) communications satellites that have received approval from the Federal Communications Commission, according to filings with the agency.
Redmond, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon gets FCC approval to test antennas for satellite broadband service

Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday gained approval to test prototype antennas for its Project Kuiper, according to documents filed by the Federal Communications Commission. Project Kuiper is Amazon's plan to launch a constellation of low Earth orbit satellites to provide global broadband service — which would be powered by the company's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services. Amazon said the Kuiper system would benefit "tens of millions of unserved and underserved consumers and businesses."
Seattle, WAPosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Amazon hiring spree continues amid plans to add 40,000 US corporate, tech workers

Amazon.com Inc. is planning its largest corporate hiring spree yet, expanding employee numbers by 55,000 globally, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced Wednesday. Of the 55,000, 40,000 will be based in the U.S., spread across 220 locations. Amazon didn't release detailed job numbers for each location, but the company's job listing site has the most openings in Seattle, followed by Arlington, Virginia, where its second headquarters is located, New York and Bellevue.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Puget Sound Business Journal

Alaska Airlines to require all new hires to be vaccinated

Alaska Airlines announced it would require all new hires to be vaccinated for Covid-19, among other measures it is taking to encourage vaccination among its workforce. The SeaTac-based airline stopped short of mandating the vaccine for existing employees, but included new layers of testing and enforcement, as well as a $200 bonus for vaccinated employees. Around 75% of its staff who have shared their vaccination status are vaccinated, the company said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy