Pittsford Wildcats football drops game to Whitmore Lake

WHITMORE LAKE— Prep football can have it's up and downs for many programs across the MHSAA especially in early conference play when teams are playing unfamiliar opponents. The Pittsford Wildcats, led by head coach Mike Burger, lost an opening season matchup to Reading by a score of 0-46. The Wildcats looked to rebound in week two on the road against Whitmore Lake. Whitmore Lake was fresh off a 28-12 convincing win over Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 28-12. Pittsford would have a tough game ahead of them, and would not be able to best Whitmore Lake on Thursday night.