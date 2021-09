Michigan’s football team is set to kick off its season Saturday, and its performance in 2021 is likely to have a significant impact on the recruiting trail. Despite finishing 2-4 in 2020, the Wolverines still inked a top-15 recruiting class last cycle, including four top-100 prospects. But most of Michigan’s 22 signees in the 2021 class had already been committed prior to the start of the season, and the extended dead period brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic also made it more difficult to explore other options.