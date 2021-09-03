Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Britain sends Australia 4 million Pfizer doses in swap deal

By ROD McGUIRK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7blT_0blMmyyf00
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations are prepared at a medical center in Sydney on March 14, 2021. Australia will receive 4 million Pfizer doses from Britain in a swap deal that will double the quantity of that COVID-19 vaccine available to Australians Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. (Joel CarrettAAP Image viaAP)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Britain is rushing 4 million Pfizer doses to Australia, where authorities are scrambling to bolster supplies of that COVID-19 vaccine and protect the population against a rapidly spreading outbreak of the delta variant.

The swap deal announced Friday follows Australian deals with Singapore and Poland to address a short-term Pfizer shortage.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the British shots would leave Britain on Saturday and double Australia’s Pfizer supplies in September.

Australia was keen to make more vaccine deals with other governments, Morrison said.

“I said I would leave no stone unturned and I can tell you I’ve been turning over some stones in recent times to ensure that we can progress the vaccination program as quickly as we possibly can,” Morrison said.

“Thanks Boris, I owe you a beer,” he added, referring to his British counterpart Boris Johnson.

Australia has particularly low vaccination levels compared to other wealthy nations, with only 36% of Australians aged 16 and older fully vaccinated.

The Australian government has been criticized for failing to strike more vaccine deals with manufacturers. Australia had planned to manufacture most of the vaccine for its 26 million people, including 20 million adults.

But one home-grown vaccine was abandoned during development because it produced false positive results to HIV tests. Locally-produced AstraZeneca, which is the only alternative to Pfizer registered for use in Australia so far, proved unpopular with many due to changing medical advice on the risk of blood clots. Australia initially bought only 10 million Pfizer doses but has increased the order to 40 million shots this year.

The first of 10 million shots of the Moderna vaccine is expected to become available soon.

The need for vaccines comes as Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, on Friday reported its deadliest day of the pandemic with 12 fatalities and a record 1,431 new infections. The state government predicted the daily death toll will peak next month if the pace of vaccination is maintained.

The state government plans to triple the number of intensive care unit beds and staff in October when the number of COVID-19 patients are expected to peak, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

She expects 70% of the population aged 16 and older in her state will be fully vaccinated by mid-October.

The outbreak that began in Sydney in June has spread to Melbourne, Australia’s second-most populous city and the capital of Victoria state.

Victoria reported 208 new infections in the last 24 hours and a single death.

New South Wales and Victoria are in lockdown and see increased vaccinations as the only way to safely ease pandemic restrictions.

The Australia Capital Territory still hopes that its lockdown will stamp out delta. The rest of Australia remains virtually free of the virus.

Singapore delivered 500,000 Pfizer shots to Sydney on Thursday. Australia must repay Singapore and Britain with equivalent numbers of doses in December.

Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price in August.

The Australian government hopes the states will end pandemic lockdowns once 80% of the population aged 16 and older was fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

561K+
Followers
309K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gladys Berejiklian
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Ap#British#Australians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Australia
Related
Public HealthRebel Yell

Western Australia wants to close by 2022 |

Perth (AP) – The Australian state of Western Australia with the metropolis of Perth is not expected to reopen its borders with the rest of the country, which have been closed due to the corona pandemic, until next year. Regional Prime Minister Mark McGowan said on Monday that people from...
RetailTime Out Global

Confirmed: vaccination passports will be introduced in NSW from October

Once 70 per cent of eligible adults have been fully vaccinated in NSW and the state begins to unlock, vaccination passports will be required to access venues like bars and eateries, the deputy premier John Barilaro has confirmed. The new technology is currently being prepared and a pilot program will be rolled out in early October to ensure that the platform is fully tested and operational by the time lockdown rules begin to ease in mid-to-late October.
AustraliaPosted by
TheConversationAU

From October, it will be all but impossible for most Australians to vape — largely because of Canberra's little-known 'homework police'

After a misstep, it’s about to become illegal to import e-cigarettes without a prescription, which means that, for most Australians, it’ll become all but impossible to vape from October 1. The misstep tells us a lot about how the Australian government works behind the scenes — most of it good. Mid last year, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced plans to ban the import of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and refills without a doctor’s prescription. Border force would be checking parcels. To Hunt, the decision made sense. It was already illegal to buy and sell such products without a prescription in every Australian state and territory,...
WorldPosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Moderna, Japan partner recall 1.6 million doses

TOKYO — Moderna Inc. and its Japanese partner are recalling more than 1 million doses of the U.S. drug maker’s coronavirus vaccine after confirming that contamination reported last week was tiny particles of stainless steel. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is in charge of sale and distribution in Japan of the Moderna...
Worldbigcountryhomepage.com

The Latest: Taiwan gets its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the vaccine.
Healthnewsitem.com

The Latest: Australia getting vaccine in swap with Singapore

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia says it has reached a deal with Singapore to acquire 500,000 doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine next week in return for delivering the same number of shots to Singapore in December. Australia bought 1 million Pfizer doses from Poland for an undisclosed price earlier this...
Pharmaceuticalswincountry.com

Thailand in talks to buy COVID-19 vaccines from European nations

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand is in talks with European countries to purchase millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, a health official said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian nation tries to speed up its inoculation rollout to contain a wave of infections. Authorities in Thailand have been scrambling to shore...
WorldFOX 40 News WICZ TV

US shipping 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine doses to South Africa

The United States is shipping more than 2.2 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine to South Africa that are set to arrive on Saturday, according to a White House official. The 2,217,150 doses are being donated through the global vaccination program Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access, or COVAX, the official said....
HealthBBC

Japan suspends 1.6 million Moderna doses over contamination fears

Japan has suspended the use of about 1.63 million doses of the Moderna vaccine due to contamination. The health ministry said "foreign materials" were found in some doses of a batch of roughly 560,000 vials. Takeda Pharmaceutical, which sells and distributes the vaccine in Japan, said Moderna had put three...
Public HealthBBC

UK orders 35 million more Pfizer vaccine doses

The UK has ordered 35 million more doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which will be delivered in the second half of 2022. The government said it was preparing for a programme of Covid boosters to protect the most vulnerable this year. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

New Zealand says it has solved Covid outbreak 'puzzle'

New Zealand reported a breakthrough Thursday in tracing the source of a COVID-19 outbreak that plunged the nation into lockdown, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it should help "stamp out" the virus. Health officials have been trying to determine how an Auckland man contracted the coronavirus this week, ending...
Worldkdal610.com

Thailand to receive 61 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine this year

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand will receive 61 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this year, a government spokesperson said on Monday, as the Southeast Asian country rushes to vaccinate its population amid a surge in coronavirus infections. Thailand is AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing hub for the region, but has...
HealthTime Out Global

Everyone aged 16-39 in Australia will be eligible for a Pfizer vaccination from August 30

To say that Australia’s vaccine rollout had been less than perfect would be quite the understatement, but as huge swathes of the nation remain in lockdown, with the relentless transmissibility of the Delta strain making suppression by lockdown alone all but impossible, the federal government has renewed its efforts to get as many Aussies jabbed as soon as possible. To that end, prime minister Scott Morrison announced on August 19 that all Australians aged 16-39 would be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine from August 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy