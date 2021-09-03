Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

JGBs slip after Japan PM Suga offers to step down

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGBs) prices slipped on Friday after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he would not seek another term as a ruling party leader and hence the prime minister.

His decision boosted risk appetite and lifted Japanese stock prices on hopes the ruling coalition under a new prime minister will compile economic stimulus and easily win a general election later this year.

By late-afternoon trade, benchmark 10-year JGB futures price fell 0.10 point to 151.96.

In the cash bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs rose 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, matching a high on Aug. 11.

At the longer end, the 20-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.415%, a two-month high, while the 30-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.645%.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Bond#Japanese#Jgb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Asia shares edge higher on hopes for more stimulus

SYDNEY, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday as a disappointing U.S. payrolls report promised to keep policy there super-loose for longer, but also clouded the outlook for global growth and inflation. A holiday in the United States made for thin conditions and kept MSCI's broadest index...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Asian stocks rise ahead of central bank meetings

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as investors watched for decisions from central banks in Europe and elsewhere about when they might start to wind down economic stimulus. Shares advanced in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong, which are the bulk of Asia’s market capitalization. Seoul and Sydney declined.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Nikkei hits five-month high on hopes new PM will propel recovery

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Nikkei index touched a five-month high on expectations that the country’s new prime minister could spur a recovery with improved measures to tackle the coronavirus crisis and its economic impact. The Nikkei share average scaled 30,048.23 earlier in the session, hitting the 30,000-level for...
Businesswsau.com

Factbox-Key economic policy stances of Japan’s next PM candidates

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, his support ratings in tatters ahead of a general election, said last week he would step down, setting the stage for his replacement as premier and heightening uncertainty on the outlook for economic policy. Below are the key economic policy views of...
Marketsraleighnews.net

Stocks in Asia rise across the board, U.S. dollar rebounds

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks rose across the board in Asia on Tuesday, although the gain by the Australian markets was minimal. Shares in China and Hong Kong led the way with strong upward moves. The Shanghai Composite advanced 54.73 points or 1.51 percent to 3,676.59. The Hang Seng in...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

A stockpicker’s guide as Japan’s leadership race heats up

(Sept 7): With Japanese politics dominated for the past decade by Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga, investors have had limited chances to make trades based on new policies. The opportunity has now arrived. Suga’s unexpected resignation as prime minister has juiced Tokyo’s markets and stoked speculation over who...
Businessinvesting.com

Japan Household Spending Falls for a Third Month

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese households cut spending for a third month in July as the spread of the delta variant prompted the government to call another state of emergency. Spending dropped 0.9% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the internal affairs ministry reported Tuesday. Compared with 2020’s depressed level, outlays increased 0.7%, missing the median estimate from economists.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit fresh peaks on dovish Fed bets

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near-term. European shares dipped in early trading after Monday gains, however, with the STOXX 600...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Who will replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister? Here's a rundown of the candidates

The sudden decision by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step aside as leader of Japan’s ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dramatically shaken up this month’s leadership race — and likely the national election, due soon after. Suga’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since succeeding Shinzo Abe last year led to a steady decline in his approval ratings, and the subsequent loss of backing from leaders in his party. Instead of a post-Olympic bump, Suga’s cabinet saw its lowest approval ratings since he took office at just 29% in mid-August. The Japan Times blamed this on Suga’s government,...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

World shares hit record as investors hold to dovish Fed bets

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - A global stocks index hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took comfort in growing views the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases and maintain its expansive monetary policy for the near-term. European bourses are expected...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields track U.S. Treasury yields, domestic equities higher

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds rose on Monday, in line with U.S. Treasury yields and broader Topix index, which hit its highest level in more than three decades on hopes of swift economic recovery from the pandemic fallout. The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis...
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Traders Brace for RBA, Chinese Data

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Covid, Japan, COT - Talking Points. Australian Dollar prepares for Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision. Covid cases hit record high in Australia as NSW drive bulk of infections. AUD/USD at multi-month highs but prices may be ripe for a pullback. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. The Asia Pacific...
Stockswmleader.com

Japanese Stocks Extend Gain From 30-Year High on Post-Suga Hopes

(Bloomberg) — Japanese equities rose, with the Topix extending gains from a more than 30-year high, on optimism for new economic policies following the announcement that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will step down. Electronics makers gave the biggest boost to the Topix, which advanced 1.1% as of 9:57 a.m. in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy