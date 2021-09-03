Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Instant analysis: Boise State shows potential in opener, but offense has work to do

By Ron Counts
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecords: Boise State 0-1. UCF 1-0. Why the Broncos lost: Missed opportunities and poor tackling. Tight end Riley Smith dropped a pass in the end zone that would have put the Broncos up 21 points in the second quarter. Tyreque Jones dropped a sure interception that would have ended what turned out to be a UCF scoring drive at the end of the first half, and wide receiver CT Thomas dropped a pass that would have kept a drive alive in the third quarter.

www.idahostatesman.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Idaho Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
State
Texas State
Boise, ID
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Local
Idaho College Sports
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
Orlando, FL
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Smith
Person
Hank Bachmeier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#Florida Final#Ucf#Boise State 31 Records#Knights#Utep#Albertsons Stadium#Miners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Brooklyn, NYABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy