Instant analysis: Boise State shows potential in opener, but offense has work to do
Records: Boise State 0-1. UCF 1-0. Why the Broncos lost: Missed opportunities and poor tackling. Tight end Riley Smith dropped a pass in the end zone that would have put the Broncos up 21 points in the second quarter. Tyreque Jones dropped a sure interception that would have ended what turned out to be a UCF scoring drive at the end of the first half, and wide receiver CT Thomas dropped a pass that would have kept a drive alive in the third quarter.www.idahostatesman.com
