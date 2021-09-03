Mick Foley Writes A Lengthy Tribute Blog In Memory of Daffney Unger

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wrote the following blog on Facebook in memory of Daffney Unger:. Our wrestling world was dealt a severe blow today, with the news of the passing of Shannon Spruill, aka Daffney Unger, following the release of a disturbing video in which she talked of doing harm to herself. Once I became aware of the video, I did what I could to reach out to her – but like everyone else who tried calling, my attempt went straight to voicemail. I heard from several of her friends who told me they too were unable to reach her. Today, I woke to the terrible news that Daffney was no longer with us.