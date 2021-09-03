Cancel
Albaida enthrons the Witch Avería with her own space at MITA

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Albaidense city council has also received in the same line of aid to museums and permanent museum collections and for real estate, a grant of 8,000 euros for the International Museum of Toc Manual de Campanes, MitMac. The aid will help to adapt the space on the top floor of the museum, also located in the Palau d’Albaida. Albert pointed out that “the subsidy will allow us to advance in the implantation of the museum, which we are carrying out little by little.” The mayor indicated that progress is also being made in the creation of the Escola de Campaners, and along with it the adaptation of MitMac.

