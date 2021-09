You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. The former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46 after she posted a cryptic video message during her Instagram live session. It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW star breathed her last. TMZ.com further noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry. Finn Balor ‘Breaks Character’ After Roman Reigns Loss.