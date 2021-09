Wella Company named the winners of its 2021 Beauty Envision Awards in a live announcement Sunday, August 15, at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, where 33 top hairstylists and nail artist professionals from the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada came together to attend the event presented by TrendVision. This always highly anticipated competition gives beauty professionals an opportunity to elevate their skills and showcase their creativity, envisioning the next era of beauty.