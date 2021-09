Anthony Joshua tops Sky Sports’ new boxing schedule heading into the new season with Chris Eubank Jr and Josh Taylor also headlining shows.The world heavyweight champion takes on Oleksandr Usyk on Sky Sports Box Office on 25 September.But the broadcaster has announced a new partnership with Top Rank and BOXXER after Matchroom Boxing opted to pursue a new relationship with streaming platform DAZN. Top Rank fighter Josh Taylor, who became the undisputed super-lightweight champion with victory over Jose Ramirez in May, is back in action on 18 December against Jack Catterall. WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, Vasiliy Lomachenko, unified Lightweight...