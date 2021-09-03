Thomas Oatway | Darwinism at Work?
We are learning of medical groups who are peddling a livestock deworming drug for treatment of COVID-19. Farm product stores are finding it hard to keep this drug (ivermectin) in stock. Before that a drug intended for treating malaria had been peddled by quack doctors, Fox News, and the prior resident of the White House. While there is a lot of money to be made in marketing these drugs to the least intelligent of the human species, there is a consequence of not getting vaccinated and getting very sick.signalscv.com
Comments / 0