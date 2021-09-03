Cancel
Peter King’s Jets, Giants, and NFL Predictions

By John Jastremski
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJJ opens with the Mets showing some life by winning four straight (03:04), the Yankees ending their losing streak behind a great outing from Gerrit Cole (07:22), and why both teams need to get fat on some bad teams coming up. Next, he chats with Peter King about the hype around Zach Wilson, why the Giants might be in some trouble this year, and his other predictions for the NFL season (13:14). Finally, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (48:54) before closing it out with a college football preview with Zach Braziller of the New York Post (72:54).

www.theringer.com

#Giants#Jets#College Football#American Football#Mets#Yankees#The New York Post#Spotify Greenroom
