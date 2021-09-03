Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Trailer for neo-noir thriller American Night starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Jeremy Piven and Paz Vega

By Gary Collinson
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLionsgate and Saban Films have shared a poster and trailer for American Night, a neo-noir thriller from writer-director Alessio Della Valle and starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Emile Hirsch, Jeremy Piven, Paz Vega, and Michael Madsen. Check them out here along with the official synopsis…. Art and life collide in this...

www.flickeringmyth.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Piven
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Emile Hirsch
Person
Paz Vega
Person
Michael Madsen
Person
Jonathan Rhys Meyers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Neo Noir#Lionsgate#Saban Films#Vod
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Kurt Russell Classic Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Kurt Russell‘s screen debut, when he played an uncredited role as Kevin in an episode of Dennis the Menace, and then followed it up with three outings in The Dick Powell Show. The fact that he’s still a world-renowned actor today is a testament to his enduring longevity and legacy boasting a string of smash hits, cult favorites and classics dating back decades.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sylvester Stallone Has The #1 Movie On Streaming Right Now

In the U.S., Sylvester Stallone has the most popular movie on streaming right now. Yes, it’s The Suicide Squad, DC’s latest superhero blockbuster. It’s possible to watch the film from beginning to end and not even realize the Rocky legend is even in it, though. Stallone provides the voice of breakout character King Shark, the loveable yet people-eating fish-man.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a star-studded horror series to Netflix

Guillermo del Toro is bringing a horror anthology series to Netflix, appropriately titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. Netflix's announcement describes the series as a "macabre mashup of genre-defining horror," and also details the cast and directors of the individual episodes. Here's who is involved in each installment, picked by del Toro himself:
TV ShowsPosted by
Distractify

Michael Keaton Praises the "Beauty of Television" Ahead of 'Dopesick' Premiere

Oscar-winning actor Michael Keaton is in good company when it comes to the Hollywood elite who have made the jump from movies to television. Nicole Kidman has recently starred in three TV shows (Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and the upcoming series Nine Perfect Strangers) while Kate Winslet already has award-season buzz around her performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown. And then there is Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Hopkins... the list goes on and on.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Benicio Del Toro And Justin Timberlake Starring In New Netflix Thriller

If you’re looking for a seasoned, grizzled and consistently acclaimed talent to headline a hard-boiled crime thriller, then you can’t do much better than Benicio del Toro. For over a quarter of a century, the Academy Award winner has gained a reputation for showing up in the sandbox of cops and robbers to deliver some of the best work of an illustrious career.
MoviesCNET

Megan Fox, 50 Cent, Tony Jaa join Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables 4

A fourth installment of The Expendables is coming, and it'll include a trio of new stars including Megan Fox, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Tony Jaa. They'll join returning actors Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture. Scott Waugh will direct the film, which starts production in the fall.
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

10 Great Movies And TV Shows Cuba Gooding Jr. Has Done Since Jerry Maguire

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Every great actor has one role that most critics and audiences would consider to be their strongest, most profound, and career defining performance. For my “money,” the definitive Cuba Gooding Jr. performance is his portrayal of football player Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire, the inspirational 1996 classic from writer and director Cameron Crowe. Then again, arguments could also be made for Boyz n the Hood, A Few Good Men, or the title role in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson - the last of which is one example of some of the actor’s best work since giving his Academy Award-winning performance.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Tim Roth and Charlotte Gainsbourg Play Siblings in Tragic Acapulco-Set Drama ‘Sundown’ [Venice Review]

Anyone familiar with the work of Mexican director Michel Franco, whether they be admirers or detractors, can attest to the “this is not going to end well” sentiment his sordid cinematic provocations instill. With a pensive angle, “Sundown” – a reteaming between the filmmaker and his “Chronic” star Tim Roth – upholds that tension of expecting the worst to come the characters’ way.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Michael Keaton’s New Movie Is Now On Netflix

Even though Michael Keaton never really went away, it would be fair to say that the veteran actor is enjoying his most sustained period of critical and commercial success in decades. Tim Burton’s Batman has always been a regular and reliable presence on our screens, but an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor thanks to his incredible work in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) opened the floodgates in a big way.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Keanu Reeves Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

The filmography of Keanu Reeves makes it clear that he’s a huge sci-fi fan, something the beloved actor is happy to admit. While he’s starred in some fantastic efforts set in the genre, his track record is a million miles away from being spotless when it comes to high concept ideas, futuristic settings and far-flung worlds.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Blonde’ Author Joyce Carol Oates Reveals More About Andrew Dominik’s Upcoming Marilyn Monroe Adaptation

While audiences’ won’t be seeing Andrew Dominik’s Marilyn Monroe biopic till 2022, author Joyce Carol Oates, whose novel “Blonde” is the basis for the film, apparently has. Oates took to Twitter on Sunday to praise director Dominik as well as star Ana de Armas. Oates called the film “an exquisite portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Ana de Armas & director Andrew Dominic; one without the other could perhaps not have worked this magic. the tone of the film is hard to classify, not surreal but not totally realistic, not “horror” but suffused with the dread of horror.” Rumors have swirled on social...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Elizabeth Olsen Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

A great Elizabeth Olsen movie is dominating Netflix right now. Thanks to her casting as Scarlet Witch in the MCU, Olsen has been in some of the biggest movies of the past decade, from her MCU debut in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron to 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Not to mention the TV sensation that is this year’s WandaVision, which earned the actress her first Emmy nomination.
MoviesCollider

Michael Keaton on ‘Worth’ and Why Making the Film Was An Eye-Opening Experience

With director Sara Colangelo's Worth now streaming on Netflix, I recently had the chance to speak with Michael Keaton about playing renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg in the 9/11 drama. If you’re not familiar with the film, Worth was written by Max Borenstein and is based on the non-fiction book by Feinberg titled What Is Life Worth?: The Unprecedented Effort to Compensate the Victims of 9/11. Both the film and book follow the real-life story behind the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund. Keaton stars as Feinberg, an attorney and mediator, who is appointed by Congress to lead the fund and he’s faced with the impossible task of figuring out what a life is worth to the families who lost them on 9/11. The film also stars Stanley Tucci as a community organizer who lost his wife in the attacks as well as Amy Ryan, Tate Donovan, Shunori Ramanathan, Talia Balsam, Laura Benanti, Marc Maron, Ato Blankson-Wood, Chris Tardio, Carolyn Mignini, and Victor Slezak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy