The “violent extremist” fatally shot in an Auckland supermarket on Friday after he stabbed six people, was a known Isis sympathiser who had been held in the past for allegedly planning a “lone wolf” knife attack.New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said that the 32-year-old Sri Lankan national – who has only been identified as “S” for legal reasons – was inspired by Islamic State and was well known to the nation’s security agencies.Ms Ardern said she had personally been briefed on the man in the past but there had been no legal reason for him to be detained."Had...