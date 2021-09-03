Cancel
Changes could be on the way for casitas around town

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
The public review period for a change to the Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) code is underway.

The new code would allow the maximum size of an ADU to be 1,000 square feet for lots over 7,000 square feet and 750 square feet on lots under 7,000 square feet, according to the city's proposal.

However, one thing many are concerned with is the idea that these could be potentially two-story buildings in areas that already are densely populated.

"The height is a concern because if it is a two-story building, you might be looking down on your neighbors," Ward Six Council Member Steve Kozachik said.

He also said the midtown area near the University of Arizona is already filled with renters. He said that this will only increase the incentive for out of state investors to build more in the area.

"We can be putting in place an opportunity for somebody who is not planning on living on the site," Kozachik said. "It just exacerbates a problem we already have in midtown."

Some neighbors share the same thoughts. Diana Lett has lived in the Feldman's neighborhood for more than 35 years. She is asking for the proposal to include restrictions that will keep the neighborhood style intact.

"Any new development that comes in should be compatible with the architectural scale and style that is already there," Lett said.

The planning commission public hearing will continue at the next meeting on September 15th. To submit a comment or speak during the meeting, email PlanningCommission@tucsonaz.gov.

KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

