Four dead after plane crashes into Connecticut building

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Four people are dead after a plane crashed into a building in Connecticut, authorities said.

Farmington Police Department Lt. Tim McKenzie told reporters during a press conference Thursday that the plane with two passengers and two pilots on board crashed into the side of a TRUMPF production facility shortly after take off from the nearby Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, which is about 14 miles southwest of Hartford.

He said police were notified of the crash at about 9:50 a.m., and when officers arrived the plane was "engulfed in flames."

"It appears there was some type of mechanical failure during the take-off sequence that resulted in the crash behind us," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna 560XL.

TRUMPF said all employees inside the building at the time of the crash have been accounted though two people were injured.

C.J. Thomas, Farmington Town Council chair, offered the condolences of the town to the families and friends of those impacted by the crash.

"Today's accident is heartbreaking for the entire Farmington community, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all individuals involved in today's tragic event," he said in a statement.

McKenzie said the police expect to be on the site collecting evidence for days.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced via Twitter that he was on his way to the crash site.

"My prayers are with those on the ground and with the souls on board," he said