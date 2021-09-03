Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Four dead after plane crashes into Connecticut building

By Darryl Coote
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GOpxc_0blMYW1f00

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Four people are dead after a plane crashed into a building in Connecticut, authorities said.

Farmington Police Department Lt. Tim McKenzie told reporters during a press conference Thursday that the plane with two passengers and two pilots on board crashed into the side of a TRUMPF production facility shortly after take off from the nearby Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, which is about 14 miles southwest of Hartford.

He said police were notified of the crash at about 9:50 a.m., and when officers arrived the plane was "engulfed in flames."

"It appears there was some type of mechanical failure during the take-off sequence that resulted in the crash behind us," he said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash and identified the plane as a Cessna 560XL.

TRUMPF said all employees inside the building at the time of the crash have been accounted though two people were injured.

C.J. Thomas, Farmington Town Council chair, offered the condolences of the town to the families and friends of those impacted by the crash.

"Today's accident is heartbreaking for the entire Farmington community, and our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with all individuals involved in today's tragic event," he said in a statement.

McKenzie said the police expect to be on the site collecting evidence for days.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced via Twitter that he was on his way to the crash site.

"My prayers are with those on the ground and with the souls on board," he said

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
176K+
Followers
39K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Farmington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Plainville, CT
Farmington, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
City
Farmington, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Farmington Town Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Posted by
UPI News

Navy identifies five sailors killed in helicopter crash

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday identified the five sailors who went missing and are presumed dead when their military helicopter crashed off the San Diego coast on Tuesday. On Saturday, the Navy announced that the sailors, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, were presumed dead....
Washington, DCPosted by
UPI News

Three killed, three injured in Washington, D.C. shooting

Sept. 5 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday identified three people who were killed in a shooting outside of a Washington, D.C. home. Metropolitan Police said Donneta Dyson, 31; Keenan Braxton, 24, and Johnny Joyner, 37, were killed in the shooting Saturday night in Northwest D.C. Three other men sustained injuries...

Comments / 0

Community Policy