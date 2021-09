Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) could not be better positioned for the current environment. The company is the leader, the Creator no less, of what we call customer relationship management today. In simple terms, Salesforce.com provides businesses with the tools to manage and engage with their clientele online while helping consumers find what it is they need on the internet. The shift to digitization, the company’s driving force, is well-known and was accelerated by the pandemic. Results from companies like Shoe Carnival highlight both the need for digitization and the value of CRM data and, specifically, data from Salesforce.