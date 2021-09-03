‘It’s a double-edged sword’: New mask exception announced for large, indoor conventions in Nevada

The number of Nevada counties not flagged for high risk of virus transmission has now grown to seven from a low of five. One of them, Esmeralda County, is good on all three measures used to determine risk. Counties are considered “at risk” if they fail two of those three measures — failure to test at least 100 people each day for every 100,000 residents, if their case rate is higher than 200 tests per day per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate of those tested exceeds 8 percent.