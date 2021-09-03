‘It’s a double-edged sword’: New mask exception announced for large, indoor conventions in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Masks at Las Vegas conventions could soon be a thing of the past for fully vaccinated attendees. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 050 Thursday, which expands the mask exception for larger indoor events to now include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated. It means convention operators would have the option to ask attendees for proof of vaccination.www.8newsnow.com
