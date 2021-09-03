Cancel
Nevada State

‘It’s a double-edged sword’: New mask exception announced for large, indoor conventions in Nevada

By Orko Manna
8newsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Masks at Las Vegas conventions could soon be a thing of the past for fully vaccinated attendees. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed Emergency Directive 050 Thursday, which expands the mask exception for larger indoor events to now include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated. It means convention operators would have the option to ask attendees for proof of vaccination.

Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Las Vegas man wins $1M during final ‘Vax Nevada Days’ raffle

One lucky Las Vegas man celebrated his 32nd birthday Thursday with a $1 million jumbo check at the final installment of the “Vax Nevada Days” drawings. Gov. Steve Sisolak presented Halim Porras a check for $1 million during the Thursday event, while an anti-vaccine protester yelled through a megaphone and was tackled by security. The drawing, which also included $250,000 and $100,000 cash prizes, was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Nevada Statenews3lv.com

Sisolak extends mask opt-out option to conventions in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive that allows large conventions to ditch masks if all attendees are vaccinated for COVID-19. The governor's office said the new directive expands mask exceptions for large indoor events to include conventions in counties with "substantial" or "high" transmission rates if all attendees are vaccinated.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Nevada adds most new COVID-19 cases in a day since January

Nevada on Wednesday reported 1,452 new coronavirus cases — the highest single-day total in more than seven months — and 29 deaths over the preceding day. The updates posted by the Department of Health and Human Services pushed state totals to 392,052 COVID-19 cases and 6,539 deaths. New cases in...
Las Vegas, NVthenevadaindependent.com

After COVID slowdown, Las Vegas sees post-shutdown wedding ‘boom’

In a small, storefront chapel in downtown Las Vegas, Renato Garcia is surrounded by mask-wearing loved ones snapping cellphone photos, awaiting the person he is about to marry. Janae Frazier, wearing a floor-length gown and a crown of sunflowers, meets Garcia at the front of the chapel. After exchanging vows,...
Oregon StatePosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Will New York require face masks indoors and outdoors like Oregon?

The state of Oregon recently moved to require masks in indoor and outdoor settings. The mandate applies to everyone 5-and-older and applies to everyone – whether vaccinated or not. It’s part of the effort there to slow the spread of the delta variant. Now some are wondering in other states, like New York, if a similar mandate is coming their way in the next 2-3 months as delta surges across the entire U.S.
Public Healththecentersquare.com

Sisolak extends mask exception for large gatherings

(The Center square) – Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an emergency declaration on Thursday that extends Nevada's mask exception for indoor venues and concerts to areas with “substantial” or “high” COVID-19 transmission rates. The policy grants an exemption to some events in these areas allowing fully vaccinated attendees to forgo masks...
Nevada StateNevada Appeal

Seven Nevada counties now off list of elevated COVID-19 risk

The number of Nevada counties not flagged for high risk of virus transmission has now grown to seven from a low of five. One of them, Esmeralda County, is good on all three measures used to determine risk. Counties are considered “at risk” if they fail two of those three measures — failure to test at least 100 people each day for every 100,000 residents, if their case rate is higher than 200 tests per day per 100,000 residents and the positivity rate of those tested exceeds 8 percent.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Lee’s Discount Liquor founder Hae Un Lee dies at 79

Hae Un Lee, the founder of Lee’s Discount Liquor and a longtime philanthropist in Southern Nevada, has died at age 79. His son, Kenny Lee, confirmed his death to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Saturday. Stephanie Siverston, the company’s chief financial officer, said Lee died Friday of pancreatic cancer. He...
Las Vegas, NVnews3lv.com

Las Vegas dental surgeon offering free mouth makeover

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — For the third year in a row, oral surgeons from Canyon Oral & Facial Surgery are offering a free dental makeover for someone with extremely poor teeth. The life-changing procedure, typically costing approximately $50,000, will be given to one deserving resident completely free of charge. Residents...
Nevada StateSFGate

Renegade Burning Man event descends on Nevada as the Caldor Fire rages

As the Caldor Fire moves deeper into the Lake Tahoe basin, creating wide-ranging evacuation orders, highway closures and some of the worst air quality on the planet, the Reno-Tahoe area expects thousands of travelers to pass through the region over coming days for a multi-day “renegade Burning Man” festival. This...
Nevada State8newsnow.com

Unvaccinated patients further strain Nevada hospitals

CARSON CITY (KLAS) – A nursing shortage combined with a surge in COVID hospitalizations is raising red flags across Nevada. State health officials said Thursday that Nevada, like much of the country, is grappling with a nursing shortage. Nevada had a shortage of nurses even before the pandemic when each...
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

Burst of development could be coming to tiny Nevada town

CAL-NEV-ARI — The roads kick up dirt, the airstrip isn’t paved, and the only store in town offers such items as milk, beer, some vegetables and, marked at half-price for $2.50 each, music cassette tapes. After not changing much for years, tiny Cal-Nev-Ari and its cluster of residents off the...

