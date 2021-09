After a misstep, it’s about to become illegal to import e-cigarettes without a prescription, which means that, for most Australians, it’ll become all but impossible to vape from October 1. The misstep tells us a lot about how the Australian government works behind the scenes — most of it good. Mid last year, Health Minister Greg Hunt announced plans to ban the import of nicotine-containing e-cigarettes and refills without a doctor’s prescription. Border force would be checking parcels. To Hunt, the decision made sense. It was already illegal to buy and sell such products without a prescription in every Australian state and territory,...