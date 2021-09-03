5 must-see matchups for 2021-22 Rockets season

As with any rebuild, the Houston Rockets will want to acquire a star-level player at some point. It’s clear that their first stab at it is going to be through the draft (via Jalen Green), but the best rebuilds put the organization in position to do all three: draft, trade, and/or free agency. Houston won’t be able to sign a max free agent until 2023, so free agency is temporarily off the table for now. However, in the background of trying to develop high draft picks and waiting for 2023, the Rockets will need to rebuild their war chest of assets. The better the war chest, the better Houston is positioned to trade for that star.