Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Top 25 roundup: No. 4 Ohio State rallies for win at Minnesota

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sjouq_0blMQWjz00
Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-03 05:39:14 GMT+00:00 - In his first career start, C.J. Stroud threw for 294 yards and four second-half touchdowns as No. 4 Ohio State rallied to defeat Minnesota 45-31 on Thursday at Minneapolis in the season opener for each team.

Stroud, who had never thrown a collegiate pass, was 13-for-22 with one interception for the Buckeyes, who trailed 14-10 at halftime and 21-17 in the third quarter.

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 163 yards and two TDs, but 14 unanswered points by Ohio State proved the difference.

No. 22 Coastal Carolina 52, The Citadel 14

Reese White rushed for a pair of touchdowns during a big second quarter in the Chanticleers' season-opening win against the Bulldogs in Conway, S.C.

Shermari Jones also scored on two touchdown runs for Coastal Carolina, which overwhelmed its in-state opponent by racking up 610 yards of offense. Jones finished with 100 rushing yards on nine attempts.

Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall, the reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, completed 16 of 19 passes for 262 yards and one touchdown.

No. 24 Utah 40, Weber State 17

Charlie Brewer threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Utes past the Wildcats in the season opener for both teams at Salt Lake City.

Utah's Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns. Tavion Thomas added 107 yards and a pair of TDs on 12 carries.

Weber State's Rashid Shaheed returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. He tied an FCS record with his sixth career touchdown off a kickoff return.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Ohio College Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Minnesota College Sports
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#American Football#Utes#Weber State#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Brooklyn, NYABC News

'Wire' star Michael K. Williams is dead at 54

"The Wire" actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment Monday, ABC News has confirmed. He was 54. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," his representative said in a statement. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable [sic] loss."
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Taliban look set to unveil new government after claiming Panjshir

Nearly 20 years after being toppled by American forces, the Taliban on Tuesday said they were poised to unveil the new government of Afghanistan. On Monday, the militant group declared they were in control of Panjshir province, the last holdout of anti-Taliban forces in the country after their sweep of Afghanistan last month. Their claims were refuted by the resistance forces that said they were still fighting the militants in the area.
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

South Carolina attorney resigns and enters rehab after being shot in the head months after deaths of his wife and son

(CNN) — Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina attorney who said he was shot Saturday, about three months after he discovered the bodies of his wife and son shot dead outside the family's home, said Monday he plans to resign from his law firm and begin an unspecified rehabilitation treatment, according to a statement obtained by CNN affiliate WCSC.

Comments / 0

Community Policy