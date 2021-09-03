The Art of Banksy: "Without Limits"

Experience more than 140 works by the internationally renowned and anonymous Banksy, who is regarded as one of the most valuable and talked about artists of our time. The exhibition presented by SEE Global Entertainment includes original artworks, prints, photos, sculptures, digital installations, murals, and more. Some of Banksy’s works are carefully reproduced with his stencil technique especially for the exhibition, while a video documentary gives visitors insights into his life and work, all presented in a unique setting tailored to Underground Atlanta. The show promises – and delivers – a genuinely impressive experience and is a “must see” to celebrate or learn about Banksy’s art, which consistently serves as a conversation starter. With more than 1 million visitors abroad, Atlanta marks the exhibition’s North American debut.