Everything first-year Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said after the Vols opened the new season with a 38-6 win over Bowling Green on Thursday at Neyland Stadium:. “Great night. First of all I just want to start by saying what an awesome experience for our players and our staff. Some of them, it was the first time they experienced being able to go through the Vol Walk, run through the T. Fan support tonight, on a Thursday night, was fantastic. Student section, you could feel their energy from the very beginning on the kickoff. Appreciate that and we’ll continue to need that here in the future.