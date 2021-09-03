Rams pull away from DeQuincy in second half
WESTLAKE — After surviving the first half on a string of fumble recoveries, the Westlake Rams found their groove in the second half of a 33-15 nondistrict win over DeQuincy. In a bizarre first half, DeQuincy maintained possession for the entire first quarter, but still trailed 7-0 after a goal line fumble was recovered by the Rams. Westlake fumbled on the return, but Keelan Ozane recovered the second fumble and raced 75 yards for a touchdown.www.americanpress.com
Comments / 0