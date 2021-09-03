Flash Flood Watch issued for Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-03 00:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cass; Douglas; Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Lancaster; Nemaha; Otoe; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline; Sarpy; Seward; Washington FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of east central Nebraska and southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, in east central Nebraska, Douglas, Sarpy and Washington. In southeast Nebraska, Cass, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline and Seward. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move across parts of eastern Nebraska overnight. Some of the storms will produce locally heavy rain that could be enough to produce some minor flooding.