Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Public health mandates COVID testing for Sacramento charter school

Posted by 
ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dn5A_0blMLL6B00

Sacramento County Public Health is mandating a day of COVID-19 testing for a charter school after 23 cases were discovered on campus.

The public health order was provided in a letter given to Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) for New Joseph Bonnheim Charter School. The school is overseen by the district and started their in-person instruction in early August.

With 270 students and 23 staff, the 23 discovered cases equates to 7.8% positives for the school population.

In the letter from public health , officials said that transmission was likely happening outside of the school's campus due to it being in a region with high community case counts and transmission. The district said public health gave the testing order to contain further spread and with knowledge that the district had the resources to handle it.

SCUSD will be deploying a rapid response team to provide hundreds of tests at the school site. Testing begins Sept. 3. Public health hopes that the tests will help them identify any additional cases that haven't been identified yet.

To read the full letter from public health, click HERE .

WATCH ALSO:

COVID-19 in Schools: What is being done to keep kids safe?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Health
Sacramento, CA
Coronavirus
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Health
Sacramento, CA
Health
Sacramento County, CA
Education
Sacramento County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#Covid#Covid#Scusd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy