Public health mandates COVID testing for Sacramento charter school

Sacramento County Public Health is mandating a day of COVID-19 testing for a charter school after 23 cases were discovered on campus.

The public health order was provided in a letter given to Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) for New Joseph Bonnheim Charter School. The school is overseen by the district and started their in-person instruction in early August.

With 270 students and 23 staff, the 23 discovered cases equates to 7.8% positives for the school population.

In the letter from public health , officials said that transmission was likely happening outside of the school's campus due to it being in a region with high community case counts and transmission. The district said public health gave the testing order to contain further spread and with knowledge that the district had the resources to handle it.

SCUSD will be deploying a rapid response team to provide hundreds of tests at the school site. Testing begins Sept. 3. Public health hopes that the tests will help them identify any additional cases that haven't been identified yet.

To read the full letter from public health, click HERE .

