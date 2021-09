It almost makes too much sense that the new collaborative mixtape from R&B heavyweights Ty Dolla $ign and Dvsn started at a party thrown by Drake. Over Zoom, Dvsn’s Daniel Daley recalls being invited on Ty’s yacht after they met at Drizzy’s soirée. “We kind of just vibed and played some records and caught a vibe off of each other,” he says. “We were like, ‘yo we need to sit down and actually make a song.'” This was in 2018 before a global pandemic slowed the world to a halt. Still, even before lockdowns put everything on hold, a number of the songs on Cheers to the Best Memories, the lush and seductive project they released last week, were already in the books. The creative chemistry between Ty and the Toronto-based duo comprised of Daley and producer Ninteen85 was undeniable. Apparently, it’s easy for artists to be productive when they understand each other so thoroughly.