Public Safety

New Zealand police say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he stabbed and injured 6 shoppers in a supermarket

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand police say they shot and killed a violent extremist after he stabbed and injured 6 shoppers in a supermarket.

www.dailyherald.com

