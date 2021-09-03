Cancel
Murfreesboro, TN

CANCELED Hummingbird Festival CANCELED

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis program is CANCELED. Join us in celebrating these amazing creatures as they get ready to embark on a magnificent journey thousands of miles away. Guest speaker and Master Hummingbird Bander Cyndi Routledge of Southeastern Avian Research will share her knowledge and experience with these flying gems. Children’s activities, hummingbird merchandise, and much more await you on this day. Join us in the morning and again in the afternoon as SEAR (Southeastern Avian Research) bands hummingbirds. For all ages.

