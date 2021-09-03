Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Alaska Airlines requiring COVID-19 vaccines for new hires

Posted by 
KING 5
KING 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iolXN_0blMJ0Qv00

Alaska Airlines implemented new COVID-19 vaccine requirements Thursday in an effort to boost vaccination rates at the company.

Although the Seattle-based company stopped short of requiring vaccinations for all its employees, new hires will be required to be vaccinated by their hire date.

Alaska Airlines will implement a testing protocol for all unvaccinated employees, and those employees must also participate in a vaccine education program. Unvaccinated employees will no longer be paid for quarantine time if they are exposed to or infected with COVID-19.

The airline will also pay employees $200 if they provide proof of vaccination.

As of Friday, 75% of Alaska and Horizon employees who have shared their vaccine status are vaccinated, according to Alaska Airlines.

“This is good progress, but we have more work to do,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The new Alaska policy comes after several other airlines instituted mandates on unvaccinated employees.

In August, Delta Air Lines said it would charge unvaccinated employees on the company health plan $200 a month. United Airlines, along with Hawaiian Airlines, is requiring all its U.S. employees to get vaccinated. Frontier Airlines is also mandating vaccines, but unvaccinated employees can undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

Previously, Alaska said it would only consider a mandate once the Food and Drug Administration had given full approval to a COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer is the only vaccine to have received that status so far.

An Alaska spokesperson said Thursday the company has not yet made a decision on a vaccine requirement for current employees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle local news

 https://www.king5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
State
Alaska State
Seattle, WA
Vaccines
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Vaccines
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hawaiian Airlines#Delta Air Lines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
United Airlines
Related
Posted by
KING 5

5 things you need to know this Friday

King County mask requirements; Jefferson, Clallam county indoor dining; Murdered hikers newspaper ad; Foster care changes; Seattle mayor candidate homeless proposal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy