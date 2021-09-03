Cancel
Lyon County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Lyon, Osage by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-03 21:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-03 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lyon; Osage A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Osage and northeastern Lyon Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1231 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Osage City, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Osage City, Carbondale, Burlingame, Scranton and Pomona Lake. This includes Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 151 and 155. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

