Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Silver Streaks Football @ Morton Potters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galesburg Silver Streaks football team hits the road in week two as they travel to take on their second straight Mid-Illini Conference opponent, the Morton Potters. The Streaks lost a tough, defensive battle , 7-6, to Dunlap last week. The Potters fell to LaSalle-Peru 28-21 in their opener. Brad Bennewitz, Shawn Hickey and Jake Miller bring you the action at 7:00 for the pre-game and a 7:30 kickoff on 93.7 FM , 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.

