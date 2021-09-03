Cancel
California State

Treely Sweet: A California Dark Sky Fest Grows Online

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow the Sequoia Parks Conservancy social pages for more info. Past fests have included astronomy and nature talks, kid events, more. POPPING BY POLARIS? Taking a spin in the vicinity of Alpha Centauri? Deciding to see what the Pleiades might have going on, or if Betelgeuse is busy? Here's a hard truth for stargazers who dream of an up-close (or at least up-close-ish) moment with a favorite fiery heavenly body: That's not going to happen, not outside your daydreams, journal entries, and any fanciful space stories you might tell the family, all to pass the time on a chilly night. But while we can't get up-close-ish with the far-off superstars of the universe, we can make a meaningful connection with the stars we're obsessed with when we attend a Dark Sky Festival.

