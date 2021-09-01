Cancel
Goal10312021: Crush a Pumpkin

By goal06082021 Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 5 days ago

I'm putting this in Challenges because I am challenging myself - anyone else who is interested is absolutely welcome to try as well, but if this thread is better suited to some other board, please let me know. TL;DR: I'm following Kourtney Olson's Watermelon Crush training plan. In September/October. So,...

community.myfitnesspal.com

Are dogs able to eat pumpkin?

It’s officially the arrival of pumpkin spice season thanks to Starbucks, but we already know that this seasonal spice mix is not dog friendly. But what about actual pumpkin? Is that a dog safe treat?. As Fetch by WebMD explains, pumpkin is actually a doggy superfood. Not only does it...
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Failure Rant.

Why can’t I do this? Lose weight for good? I am that person who has tried everything! And everything HAS worked—for awhile. I feel so cliche that I eat for comfort. And the world is a freaking mess. It is for everyone, but everyone does not eat the whole kitchen over it! I am successful at literally everything else. I have worked through my childhood traumas—I will have to be on that forever, but I am not unwilling to face difficult emotions. I was an athlete my whole life. I can’t figure this out. I am the heaviest I have ever been and the most defeated I have ever been. I usually have a plan but I’ve got nothing this time. I just feel tired. And kinda desperate. Each day I feel like I am wearing a fat suit and it feels very uncomfortable and even hurts. But that’s not enough to make me stop eating. I am sober. I just…can’t anymore and I am not sure why. I am not a quitter. But this one has me legitimately stumped.
Dietsmyfitnesspal.com

A Year of Dieting - Feeling Down, Waiting for Failure

OK just to make sure I'm reading correctly (sorry, I'm at work and have a bunch of distractions etc) - you are CURRENTLY on a sustainable plan that you can consistently stick to, right? Then you're already winning. Just stick to it. It will be slower than your crazy-drastic prior attempts, but I mean, I could just take a chainsaw to my leg for REALLY fast weight loss but that's not necessarily a good idea. So, you know what you need to do. Try to settle in for the long haul. You'll get there but it'll take some time. I realize that everyone wants results YESTERDAY (or now, at the very latest), but you know from experience that just doesn't fly.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

New mom needing motivation

I am 5 months postpartum and I am ready to work on abdomen!. I was overweight before I had a baby and now I’m in 200s. Is there any new moms out there who have had any luck tightening their stomach area post baby with any YouTube videos? Trying to eat a 1200 cal diet with incorporating some kind of 30 min workout 5/7 days out of the week! Any advice is appreciated!
Spokane, WAKXLY

What is pumpkin spice?

SPOKANE, Wash.– Stop us if you’ve heard this already, but Starbucks just released its pumpkin spice latte– signaling the start of fall for some. While August seems a little early for some, others rushed to order the seasonal specialty or its companion, the pumpkin cold brew. Pumpkin spice is typically...
Food & Drinkskidsactivitiesblog.com

DIY No-Carve Mummy Pumpkins

These No-Carve Mummy Pumpkins are a fun and easy Halloween decoration to make especially with little ones around. They require just 4 supplies and kids of all ages will love making them!. DIY No-Carve Mummy Pumpkins. When you have little ones, carving pumpkins can be difficult and not to mention,...
Recipeshowsweeteats.com

Currently Crushing On.

This week on the blog I shared this delicious summer tortellini carbonara. Along with these amazing halloumi fajitas and salted peanut butter rice krispy treats. Of course you can find a new weekly menu here and last week’s week in the life! I also am sharing the highly requested newborn favorite products the third time around. It’s a good one!
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Logging food help

New to My Fitness Pal. I'm wanting to go ahead and log some of the foods I eat regularly when I have time instead of just when I eat it. How do I enter and save these future foods? I would like them already in my foods ready to go when needed.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Personal trainer, yay or nay?

I'm thinking about joining my local gym but I am a total newbie. I have spoken with a PT who works in a gym close to my home and we had a great chat about my goals and how she can help me, and I think it's really worth a go.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

How to loose 50 lbs in 3 Months

Odd that you're an RD and imply that losing approximately 17lbs a month isn't a "quick fix". Been in fitness for 30 years and have studied kinesiology and nutrition. Also not sure why this would show up in the fitness/exercise board, as opposed to a general heath, diet and nutrition topic board.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Steps & calories

Actual distance would matter more. 10,000 steps is in reality rather arbitrary. It comes from one of the first pedometers made in Japan who's brand name translates to "10K steps". It's a reasonable guideline to help people be more active in their daily lives, but not much more than that.
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Leftovers button

The app also lets you copy meals across days, although the spread is smaller than on the web and also doesn't advance (so no matter what day you're looking at in the diary, "today" is the actual calendar day IRL, etc). You can also change the sort/filter settings on the diary page to show items logged for all meals vs just the one you're adding to now (if you wanted to log last night's dinner leftovers for lunch today, for instance), and sort them by most recent or alphabetical, depending on what works better for you.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

How to Spice up Your Walk This Fall

If you’ve ever been on a walking path at a local park, you may have noticed various fitness stations along the route. These fitness circuits have been around for a few decades for a reason: They work! Adding strength-based moves to a walk ups the ante and could help improve your overall fitness in a shorter time.
How To Draw a Pumpkin

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for us to have some fun learning how to draw a pumpkin! This tutorial on how to draw a pumpkin step by step will make learning easy peasy for you and your little ones. When you download this free how to draw a cute...
Recipesrachaelraymag.com

Cookbook Crush: Everyday Entertaining

Elizabeth Van Lierde's debut cookbook will make you want to break out your "good plates" and fire up the group chat. Gathering-remember that? While the pandemic has changed how we get together, it’s certainly driven home what’s most important: being with the people who make you smile the widest. The setting just may not be at a fancy restaurant or a crowded bar. But as we head into Labor Day Weekend, I’m more excited than ever to have my people over and sharpen my hosting skills.
Fitnessmyfitnesspal.com

Weighing scale

The scale you use doesn't matter as much as how consistently you use it. A basic model from a big-box store is fine. The important thing is to weigh under the same conditions as much as possible - whether you weigh daily, weekly, monthly, more or less often than that. The scale should be in the same place on a hard, level surface; you should be wearing the same clothes (or not wearing, as the case may be); and you should weigh at the same time of day/at the same point in your routine, to account for environmental/behavioral fluctuations. I think most people weigh first thing in the morning, in the nude, after using the toilet but before eating or drinking anything. You could weigh right after lunch fully clothed if you wanted to, as long as you did so consistently, because the specific number on the scale doesn't matter as much as the trend over time, which is harder to see if you weigh at inconsistent times and under inconsistent circumstances. If you stepped on the scale at 6 AM nude right after toileting, then again at 2 PM fully clothed right after lunch, the 2 PM reading will be significantly higher, but you didn't gain 5 lbs of fat in 8 hours.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

50+ Beginning Weight Lifting Routine

I just turned 52 years old and I have been on MFP for almost 2 months. I am very overweight and am looking at an 18 month to 24 month weight loss adventure. My immediate concern is losing weight, gaining everyday strength and lowering my blood pressure. I was athletic into my 40's (even when heavy) so I am not a complete stranger to the gym etc. What I am looking for is a weight lifting routine to get things started. I will mainly be going to the public recreation center to use the weights and I will be by myself, so I was thinking to start with the series of machines. Is there any sources for a good program that fits what I am trying to do? I am currently at 400lbs and trying to get down to 250lbs. I want to make sure that I dont hurt myself and cause myself more delays. I do have concerns about bad cushioning around a lower disk in my back, it can start aching or causing issues occasionally.
Weight Lossmyfitnesspal.com

Keep your eye on the prize!

So today, I went to my hometown to see some of my family. I haven't been there since last year around this time. I have gained a substantial amount of weight (My highest weight was 260lbs.) in the last two-three years. Due to lack of sleep, my overall unhealthy view of food and the diagnosed of hypothyroidism. Up until this time I've weighed a lot less, about 180. I kind of thought I was a shoe in for my weight since I had passed the 40 year old mark.
Workoutsmyfitnesspal.com

Any advice for someone starting their bodybuilding journey?

So I decided to start my bodybuilding journey today. However, there is a lot of information out here and I don't know where to begin. I'm a 5'3 woman @190Ibs. Intermediate lifter (average athlete). What are some good websites? Are there any books worth buying? What are some things that I should know as a beginner? Any advice would be helpful.

