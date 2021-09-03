Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Yoshihide Suga bows out of leadership race in sign he will step down as Japan PM

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41EmKs_0blKsrs600
Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run for the leadership of the governing party in an indication he will step down as the country’s leader at the end of this month (Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool/AP) (AP)

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said he will not run for leadership of the governing party at the end of this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office.

Mr Suga told reporters he had originally planned to run in the September 29 race to lead his governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), but that leading Japan’s pandemic response and campaigning for the LDP job at the same time divided his energies.

“I have decided not to run for the party leadership elections, as I would like to focus on coronavirus measures,” he told reporters who rushed to his office after the news broke.

Mr Suga has faced criticism and nosediving public support over a coronavirus response seen as too slow and small and for holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns.

Protecting people's lives and health is my responsibility as prime minister, and that's what I will dedicate myself to

But he said he had put all his energy into important policies including the virus response since he took office.

Mr Suga said: “But doing both takes enormous energy and I have decided that I should just choose one or the other.

“As I have repeatedly told people, protecting people’s lives and health is my responsibility as prime minister, and that’s what I will dedicate myself to.”

LDP has the majority in parliament, meaning the new government leader is likely to be whoever is elected the party’s leader.

The official start of the campaign is September 17 and a few potential candidates have said they intend to run.

Candidacy requires factional support largely controlled by party heavyweights and their choices may not match those favoured in public opinion surveys.

Two potential candidates are former cabinet ministers in Shinzo Abe’s government: dovish former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, and former interior minister Sanae Takaichi, who shares the ultra-right wing ideologies of Mr Abe.

Others mentioned in the media include vaccinations minister Taro Kono and environment minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

Mr Kishida recently proposed a series of virus measures, including more funding, a pledge to secure more hospital beds and to create a health crisis management agency to centralise pandemic measures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBGmt_0blKsrs600
Public support for Mr Suga has plummeted in 2021 (Kyodo News/AP) (AP)

Mr Suga’s move is largely seen as a political decision so the LDP can have a fresh leader before national elections later this year.

The lower house term ends in late October and elections for the new parliament must be held by late November.

He took office in mid-September a year ago after his predecessor Shinzo Abe resigned due to health problems.

Mr Suga, the son of a strawberry farmer from Japan’s northern prefecture of Akita, enjoyed support ratings as high as 70% early in his tenure because he was a leader from the common people rather than blue-blood political families such as Abe.

He introduced a series of pragmatic measures including digital transformation and administrative reforms, but his support ratings slid quickly over his virus measures seen as too slow and too small to prevent growing outbreaks.

In the latest media surveys, support ratings have declined to around 26%.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
89K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#National Elections#Japanese#Liberal Democratic Party#Ldp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
HealthKenosha News.com

Vaccine chief Kono popular favorite to become Japan's leader

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's outspoken Cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, Taro Kono, has the most popular support to become the country's next leader, according to opinion polls released Monday, as potential candidates jockey to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Kono, 58, a graduate of Georgetown University and fluent...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Possible candidates to become Japan's next prime minister

Sept 3 - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, his support ratings in tatters ahead of a general election, said on Friday he would step down, meaning the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will choose a new leader, who will become prime minister. Here are details about some people who might...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

A stockpicker’s guide as Japan’s leadership race heats up

(Sept 7): With Japanese politics dominated for the past decade by Shinzo Abe and his successor Yoshihide Suga, investors have had limited chances to make trades based on new policies. The opportunity has now arrived. Suga’s unexpected resignation as prime minister has juiced Tokyo’s markets and stoked speculation over who...
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Japan Minister Kono May Gain Rival Camp's Support in PM Race

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese COVID-19 vaccine minister Taro Kono's chances of becoming the next leader of the ruling party, and subsequently prime minister, were boosted on Tuesday when a rival's party faction splintered. Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will hold a leadership election on Sept. 29, after Prime Minister Yoshihide...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

Who will replace Yoshihide Suga as Japan's prime minister? Here's a rundown of the candidates

The sudden decision by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step aside as leader of Japan’s ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dramatically shaken up this month’s leadership race — and likely the national election, due soon after. Suga’s poor handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since succeeding Shinzo Abe last year led to a steady decline in his approval ratings, and the subsequent loss of backing from leaders in his party. Instead of a post-Olympic bump, Suga’s cabinet saw its lowest approval ratings since he took office at just 29% in mid-August. The Japan Times blamed this on Suga’s government,...
Politicsinvesting.com

Here’s Who to Look Out for in the Race to Succeed Japan’s Suga

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s surprise decision last week to effectively step down as premier by dropping out of a party leadership election has thrown open the race to replace him. While Suga appointed no successor during his year-long tenure as premier, vaccine czar Taro Kono has emerged...
PoliticsAntelope Valley Press

Suga bows out of party vote, paves way for new Japan leader

TOKYO — Amid growing criticism of his handling of the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he won’t run for the leadership of the governing party later this month, paving the way for a new Japanese leader after just a year in office. Suga told reporters that heading Japan’s...
Asiadallassun.com

Japan: why PM Suga unexpectedly stepped down - and what happens next

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga has announced he will not seek re-election as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) next month, which will effectively end his tenure in the top job after only one year. What will this mean for Japanese politics with a general election due later in the year?
Chinamix929.com

Japan’s Yoshihide Suga: return of the one-year premier

(Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday he would step down https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-execs-meet-pm-suga-struggles-ahead-election-2021-09-03, setting the stage for a new premier after a one-year tenure marred by an unpopular COVID-19 response and sinking public support. Suga took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September. Before Abe’s record eight-year tenure,...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Report: Japan's PM Suga won't run in next vote to lead party

Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, public broadcaster NHK said.Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that he will not run for leadership race set for Sept. 29, NHK said.This means Japan is likely to have a new leader who is elected as head of LDP, due to the party's majority in the parliament. Suga has faced criticism and nosediving support ratings over slow coronavirus measures and holding the Olympics despite the public’s health concerns.
PoliticsRebel Yell

Japan | Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run for re-election

(Tokyo) Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run for President of the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD) in the party elections currently scheduled for September 29 and is expected to step down, several Japanese media outlets say. Posted on Sep 2, 2021 at 11:22 pm. This development was unexpected as...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Japan PM Suga To Step Down After Year In Office

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday he will not run in his ruling party's upcoming leadership vote, throwing open the race for the next premier of the world's third largest economy. The shock decision after just a year in office comes with Suga's approval ratings at an all-time low...
PoliticsPosted by
AFP

Yoshihide Suga, self-made politician who struggled as Japan's premier

He battled his way to the top of Japanese politics, but once Yoshihide Suga reached the prime minister's office, his tenure was troubled and short-lived. After just a year in office, the 72-year-old unexpectedly announced Friday he would not contest his party's leadership race, effectively ending his time as prime minister. The decision follows a difficult year for Suga, whose government has faced persistently low approval ratings over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A farmer's son with a reputation for inscrutability, Suga easily won an election among his party and parliament to take Japan's top office in September 2020, after his predecessor Shinzo Abe stepped down over poor health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy