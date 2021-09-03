2021 Southern Arizona High School Football Preview: Marana

2020 record: 1-2 before COVID-19 protocol cut the season short, ending the brief three-year Louie Ramirez II era at Marana. Head coach: Philip Steward, first year at Marana and overall. Steward became the head coach in April after Ramirez took an assistant coaching position at powerhouse Scottsdale Saguaro. Steward is from Missouri City, Texas, a suburb of Houston, where he was an all-state linebacker. He was with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 and 2014 after signing as a free agent following his career at Houston (where he played for former Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin). He also played in the Fall Experimental Football League and the Canadian Football League. He joined former Arkansas standout and NFL player Alonzo Highsmith Jr. at Willcox. He coached with Highsmith (who resigned before last season) for three years before joining Ramirez’s staff in 2020. He coached outside linebackers and running backs. Steward moved to Tucson because his fiancée is attending pharmacy school at the University of Arizona.