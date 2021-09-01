NIH Grant Advances Research on Women's Brains, Menopause and Alzheimer's Risk
Worldwide, women are twice as likely over their lifetime to develop Alzheimer's disease. Seeking to unravel the biological complexities of this increased risk, Roberta Diaz Brinton, director of the University of Arizona Health Sciences Center for Innovation in Brain Science and Regents Professor of Pharmacology, has been awarded a $15.1 million grant from the National Institutes on Aging, a division of the National Institutes of Health. The grant will allow Brinton to continue research to reveal the transformations in the brain that occur during female midlife aging that lead to greater risk of Alzheimer's disease.news.arizona.edu
Comments / 0