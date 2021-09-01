Cancel
The Inspiring Story of South Africa's First Black Woman Winemaker Ntsiki Biyela

By Katie Lockhart
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the wine world's most notable figures remembers hating the taste of her first sip of red wine. “I was 20 years old. It was horrible because I wasn’t used to wines,” admits Ntsiki Biyela, winemaker and director of Aslina Wines. Aslina is named after her grandmother, who raised Biyela. “She was and is our hero. She represented love in its totality and took care of us.” For Biyela, her favorite part about making wine is watching the ones she loves enjoy it. “A glass of wine creates conversations, makes people relax and enjoy what is at that moment,” she says.

