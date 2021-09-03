Cancel
Sean Hannity Taken Aback by a Comically Hoarse Raymond Arroyo: ‘What Happened to Your Voice?!’

By Michael Luciano
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing a guest host is difficult enough, but on Thursday night Raymond Arroyo found himself having to fill in – albeit briefly – for Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle with a very hoarse voice. During the handoff from Sean Hannity on Thursday night, it was immediately clear...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Raymond Arroyo
Person
Jason Chaffetz
Person
Laura Ingraham
