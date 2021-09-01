Cancel
Treefort Opens Permanent Music Venue Club with Rooftop Patio Downtown

By Nikki West
liteonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAh yes, the annual Treefort Music festival. Where downtown Boise turns into a music and party lovers paradise. It's ninth annual fest is later this month. But if you can't make it or if you don't want it to end, don't worry. There is a permanent solution coming from Treefort to Downtown Boise. According to The Idaho Statesman and Idaho News 6 the masterminds behind Treefort are opening a mid-sized club and music venue. Rumor is it will also have a spectacular rooftop patio.

