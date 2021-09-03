CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oil slips as weak U.S. jobs report gives 'reality check'

By Jessica Resnick-ault
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKCMj_0blFX5UT00
A sticker reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Angus Mordant

NEW YORK, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday after a weaker than expected U.S. jobs report indicated a patchy economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic.

Losses were capped by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which cut production from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude futures settled lower by 42 cents, or 0.58%, at $72.61 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 70 cents or 1%, at $69.29.

Both benchmark oil contracts were largely steady for the week, with U.S. crude up 0.80%.

"Prices slipped on the employment report, which was clearly impacted by the Delta variant," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. "This was a reality check that the coronavirus is still impacting demand," he added.

Non-farm payrolls missed expectations with an increase of 235,000 jobs amid a softening in demand for services and persistent worker shortages as COVID-19 infections soared. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast non-farm payrolls would increase by 728,000 jobs. read more

Meanwhile oil and gas production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico remained largely halted in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, with 1.7 million barrels, or 93%, of daily crude output suspended, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. L1N2Q51RZ

"I would expect production to come back online in the course of the next week, versus refineries coming back online over the next two weeks," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York. The lag in refinery restarts could cause an uptick in crude supplies, weighing on the market.

Some analysts see room for further price gains after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, stuck to a plan to add 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to the market over the next few months.

The United States welcomed the move and pledged to press the exporter club to do more to support economic recovery by unleashing production.

Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore and Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Noah Browning; Editing by Louise Heavens, Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Crude Oil#Brent Oil#Again Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower US Oil Production Continues to Underpin Prices

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures soared on Friday after traders shifted their focus back to the tighter supply situation. The growing signs of supply tightness in the United States as a result of Hurricane Ida more than offset the bearish influences of Saudi Arabia’s price cut to Asia and China’s releasing oil from its strategic petroleum reserve.
TrafficArkansas Online

Oil demand on road to recovery

Some of the world's biggest economies are seeing oil consumption turn the corner and even surpass pre-pandemic levels as falling coronavirus infection rates drive a recovery in activity. Oil demand in China, the world's top energy consumer, will be 13% higher next quarter than in the same period in 2019...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Backtracks After China Taps Strategic Reserve

After rising early in trading from bullish U.S. stockpile and production metrics, futures reversed track as China announced it is tapping into the Chinese strategic oil reserves to ease rising prices. Oil fell by the most in nearly three weeks after China decided to tap its crude reserves to ease...
Energy IndustryMySanAntonio

Oil rises with investors assessing China's rare reserves release

Oil rose as investors assessed China's confirmation that it had released crude from its strategic reserves in an unprecedented intervention in the global market. Futures in New York increased 1.8% on Friday, rising in tandem with broader markets. Beijing tapped its giant reserves "to ease the pressure of rising raw material prices," according to an announcement from the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. It didn't give further details, but people familiar with the matter said the statement referred to millions of barrels of oil that were offered to domestic refineries in July.
Energy Industrywibqam.com

U.S. offshore oil production losses felt around the globe

HOUSTON (Reuters) -Two weeks of U.S. offshore production losses spiraled on Thursday, with contract cancellations as prolonged outages due to damages from Hurricane Ida were felt around the globe. Three-quarters of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline, according to government data, as repair efforts dragged on. Power outages...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

GRAINS-Wheat hits 6-week low, set for weekly loss of 5%

CANBERRA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures edged lower on Friday to hit a six-week low as expectations of ample global supplies pushed the grain towards a weekly loss of nearly 5%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 0.1% at...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold eases amid uncertainty over U.S. Fed's taper timeline

* Falling auto demand weighing on platinum, palladium - analyst. * Federal Open Market Committee to meet September 21-22 * Silver, platinum, palladium also down for the week (Updates prices) Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Friday amid uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s tapering timeline that kept...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies on dollar retreat, heads for a weekly fall

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Friday, caught between a pullback in the dollar and growing uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s timeline to start tapering stimulus, with the precious metal heading to record a weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,795.86 per...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Oil Down 2% on China Reserves Release Plan, Mixed U.S. Inventory Draw

Investing.com - Crude prices slumped almost 2% on Thursday as top importer China announced plans to release oil reserves to reduce pressure on its refineries. A mixed U.S. inventory drawdown also added to oil’s downside. London-traded Brent crude, the global benchmark for oil, meanwhile, settled at $7145 per barrel, down...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Hurricane Ida Continues to Impact U.S. Production

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded firmly higher Friday, helped by the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers as well as the hope of better U.S.-China trade relations. By 10:00 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 2.2% at $69.66 a barrel, while...
IndustryDailyFx

Gold Prices Pressured Near 1800, Crude Oil and Copper Capped at Chart Barriers

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS – COMMODITIES:. Gold prices digesting losses near $1800/oz after sharp reversal lower. Crude oil prices idling at chart resistance, trend bias favors weakness. Copper prices retesting the underside of just-broken support levels. GOLD (XAU/USD) Gold prices are in digestion mode having erased close to two weeks of gains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy