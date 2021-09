ONTARIO — Ontario Mayor Riley Hill’s lawsuit with the city regarding a civil penalty for violating city code against his business, Eldorado Investments, appears to be over for now. Malheur County Circuit Court Judge Lung Hung issued a general judgement in the case on Monday, which resulted in the $500 civil penalty being “vacated,” due to a technical error that occurred during the city’s appeal hearing. It is noteworthy that in his conclusion, Hung stated that he would not rule on the issue of the requested restitution, adding that if Hill wished to, he could submit a Rule 68 statement to request the fees, as the city of Ontario argues there is “no authority to do so.”