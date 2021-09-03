Williams throws complete-game shutout for Cherokee Bluff in 9-0 victory

Cherokee Bluff's Mia Williams threw a complete game, allowing just one hit in a 9-0 win against West Hall on Thursday. Stephanie Condland had her fifth home run of the season for the Lady Bears.

Clarissa McDaniel went 3 for 3 at the plate for Cherokee Bluff.

NORTH OCONEE 3, EAST HALL 1: Calli Hardison pitched six innings and recorded 12 strikeouts for the Lady Vikings on Thursday.

Gacie Ausborn and Hardison each finished with a pair of hits for East Hall.