(Photo Credit – Sideline Photos) Salem boys golf split a triangular match at Bent Oak Golf course against Breese Central and Okawville. Central finished with a team score of 161, followed by Salem 173, and Okawville with a 180. Salem was lead in scoring by Hunter Russell with a 41, Cale Harris with a 42, Jairen Stroud with a 43, and Brogan Gregg with a 47. Connor Detmer of Central was the medalist with a 39. Salem is 3 and 1 on the year. The boys golf team is back home Wednesday to face Mt. Vernon and Carbondale at Salem Country Club. The Wildcats are right back in action today at home against Mt Vernon and Carbondale.