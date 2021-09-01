The best local candle brands to shop in Melbourne
Pick up some candles from these homegrown brands and fill your space with fresh and comforting scents. Who doesn't love a good candle? They can help to transform your space, calm the mind, set the mood and subtly cover up unwelcome odours with fresh, wonderful scent blends. The link between scent and memory has been well-researched, so simply lighting up a candle can help trigger some of your fondest recollections of past holidays, special occasions and childhood memories. We've rounded up this list of our favourite candle brands based in Melbourne, so go on a hunt for your favourite scents you'd love to have wafting through your home.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0