Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Rococo Wedding Inspiration With a Flutter Sleeve Gown

ruffledblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo ahead and put this gallery from Vivid Symphony on your short list of Rococo wedding inspiration because it. is. everything. Ornamental walls, ceilings and chandeliers were punctuated by bright summer blooms and custom heraldry in this German chateau fete. And we adore the way the graceful, femme and flirty bridal fashion was on par with the scene! Magnolias on Silk composed wild floral pillars to climb the floor-to-ceiling windows as the ceremony backdrop, and the result was a rococo wedding dream you simply cannot miss.

ruffledblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Flutter#Wedding Cake#Inspiration#Vivid Symphony#German#Liberation Of Andromeda#Syrenen#Daedalus#Ornament#Portuguese#Japanese#Monogram#Concept Organization#Bella Belle Shoes#Ems Eventmietservice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Deadline

How ‘Lovecraft Country’ Costume Designer Dayna Pink Blends Fantasy & Period Costumes: “I Could Take The Idea Of The ’50s And Be Creative With It”

HBO’s Lovecraft Country may take place in 1950s Jim Crow America, but the story didn’t just stay in one setting, which gave costume designer Dayna Pink a lot to work with. So much so that Pink isn’t nominated in a period costume category, instead she is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes category. The series follows Atticus (Jonathan Majors) as searches for his missing father with his friend Leti (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance). The episode for which Pink is nominated, “I Am.”, follows Atticus’s Aunt Hippolyta (Aunjanue Ellis) as she travels through infinite...
Home & GardenTrendHunter.com

Japanese Garden-Inspired Furniture

The Art Deco Garden by André Fu includes furniture, home decor objects, wall coverings, and homeware. All items in the collection are inspired by Art Deco and Zen gardens. Consumers can shop from a range of cabinets, armchairs, dining chairs, tables, and room dividers. Porcelain tableware is also included in the collection.
Home & Gardenrealtor.com

Inspired by Instagram: 5 Dazzling Outdoor Designs To Help You Savor the Last of Summer

It’s hard to believe the last weekend of unofficial summer is here, but arrived it has—and we’re all about celebrating these last few warm weeks in full-blown style. To help you make the most of your Labor Day weekend, we’ve racked up five of the hottest outdoor looks on Instagram this week—from whimsical dining decor to a few cozy accessories for when the days and nights get cooler.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Meet the Parisian Design Duo Behind Portofino's Splendido Mare Hotel

“It’s like a postcard,” says Hugo Sauzay, one half of the Parisian design duo Festen, describing Splendido Mare, the beloved Belmond hotel in Portofino. “You’re on a pier in Italy, you close your eyes, people are shouting, waves are crashing.” That was a feeling he and Charlotte de Tonnac, his partner in business and life, embraced when updating the iconic property, situated in a 1930s building with just 14 guest rooms.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Séfr Goes on a Journey for SS22 Collection "Ommi"

Luxury minimalist Swedish menswear brand Séfr is back for Spring/Summer 2022 with its “Ommi” collection. Inspired by the text of the poet Mahmoud Darwish (and composition by Lebanese musician Marcel Khalife), “Ommi,” or mother, is all about the inevitable journey life takes. With this in mind, the poem speaks on how “that there is no bread nor coffee that tastes as good as the one his mother makes,” and overall it is about reflecting on how we are born, we learn, and we make something for ourselves.
Relationship Adviceruffledblog.com

Black Swan Wedding Inspiration At Hycroft Manor

Spectacular contrast takes center stage in today’s Black Swan wedding inspiration captured on film + cinema by Beige Weddings. The dance between dramatic and beguiling, ethereal and vivid, confident and tender is narrated through an all-sensory experience composed by Wonderstruck Events. Gossamer gowns, semi-sheer bridal shoes, loose script calligraphy, feathery plumes juxtapose against the historic stone facade, concrete candle holders, black velvet linens, and structured Dutch braid. And we feel like we’ve just struck gold! Da Fiori Design imbues the romantic, yet slightly demure setting with graceful blooms in a composition that only natural talent matched with hard-earned skill can boast. We cannot wait for you to fall head over heels for this balletic Black Swan wedding inspiration. Shall we?
Designers & CollectionsTrendHunter.com

Musician-Themed Jewelry Collections

Based in London, England, Tatty Devine's new collection of jewelry takes inspiration from David Bowie's lyrics, music, and styles. The Bowie designs are prompted by the 50th anniversary of the release of Hunky Dory. The collection acts as a tribute to the musician's most iconic moments. The selection of acrylic...
Interior Designveranda.com

Designer Charlotte Moss Breaks Down Veere Grenney's Fascinating Design Ethos

Every room tells a story. Some are like novels, straightforward with “once upon a time” and “the end,” while others are mysteries leaving us puzzled. But all have a bit of biography (how could they not?). This room by English designer Veere Grenney was created in the late 1980s, around the time that both of us started our design firms. In this case, I was able to learn from Grenney directly that this is a 19th-century villa in Chelsea, which he designed in collaboration with a glamorous European client whose tastes favored the unconventional, oftentimes outrageous. The wallpaper was an antiques store find and hand-painted sometime in the 1700s, and what existed was a little shy of covering the room. So Grenney found a genius restorer to seamlessly add to the existing panels. It became a backdrop for this exuberantly painted Venetian commode, which one can only imagine suited the personality of its stylish owner. Pale marble floors are softened with a sizable needlepoint rug, a solid silk that allows the Italian chairs to speak for themselves. And the largest possible mirror for the space continues this biography, reflecting a feminine palette of apricot, celadon, and buttery yellow.
Relationship Advicegreenweddingshoes.com

Modern Black-and-White Wedding Inspiration at The White Canyon

This editorial blends minimalistic details with a black-and-white color scheme to create the ultimate modern setting! Wedding photographer Anna Gadalean of Ginger’s Eyes teamed up with a crew of talented Barcelona-based vendors, such as Happy Endings BCN, and Molist Floristes, to bring her “Ethereal Canyon” wedding vision to life. She says she was inspired by “nature’s soft and hard textures and tones” and hopes this inspo catches the eyes of couple’s planning more intimate celebrations—in natural locations, of course.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

colorful supersized fashion balls in antwerp celebrate MoMu's reopening

Colorful fashion balls at iconic locations in Antwerp. antwerp fashion museum (MoMu) in collaboration with students of the royal academy of fine arts antwerp celebrate the reopening of the museum with ‘fashion balls’; an interactive, public art installation of colorful supersized balls. placed at five different iconic locations in the...
Seattle, WAbridalmusings.com

Modern Korean Wedding Inspiration With Watermelon Decor

As an editor, perusing the depths of Instagram & Pinterest, you sometimes come across new favorite talents in the wedding industry that take your breath away. Seattle photographer Kelly Kang has captured our attention not only by her breathtaking wedding photos but inspired wedding ideas…. Taking inspiration from the 16th-century...
Relationship Adviceweddingsparrow.com

Oahu Coastal Wedding Inspiration with Rose Colored Leanne Marshall Dress

Comments (0) — Fall is on the horizon and although we're not quite into the full PSL seasonyet, if you're craving something coastal and beautiful, yet muted, have we got the inspiration for you. Take a trip with us to the coast of O'ahu. A combination of beach and desert feel, a rose colored Leanne Marshall dress, and delicate details by Fine Art Curation member and Hawaii-based stylist/planner Designs By Hemingway, come together to make a Hawaii-destination wedding dream come true. The subtle pink hues and beach vibes are all perfectly captured on film by Jeannemarie Photo...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

A DJ Booth Brings the Funk to This Designer’s Classical London Flat

Since earning her degree in textiles and fashion from the revered Central Saint Martins in 2007, interior designer Isabelle Lomas hasn’t wasted any time establishing herself as one to watch. She has styled for British Vogue; tackled interiors for Soho House alongside its founder, Nick Jones; and, most recently, started her own design firm. In 2017, in the midst of it all, she also juggled a side project: freshening up the classical 750-square-foot apartment she shares with her husband, Rob, in London’s Notting Hill.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Timeless Greige Bathroom Decor Ideas

What color palette to choose for home decor? Don’t know? Puzzling over it? No worries, there’s always a good idea – neutrals! Neutrals never go out of style, they look chic, they can be all-different and they match any decor style and them you choose. Today we are looking at one of the most non-cheesy, very timeless and cool neutral shade, and this is greige.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

30 Soothing Greige Bedroom Decor Ideas

Neutrals are timeless classics for home decor, don’t know what to apply to your interiors? Go neutrals! Though to some of you they may seem boring and impersonal, most of us love them as neutrals easily match any decor style and look nice both with each other and with a myriad of other colors. There are many shades and tones among neutrals, and greige is one of the most non-cheesy tones, so I’d like to share some ideas on this gorgeous color and integrating it into your bedroom decor.
Interior Designhomedit.com

15 Bathroom Decor Pictures Featuring A Modern Design

Is it time to choose a design style for your bathroom? Great! Choosing bathroom design styles that fit your needs and tastes may take some time but it can be extremely satisfying given there are so many great ones to choose from. One of the most popular design styles is...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Kacey Musgraves Is a Star-Crossed Lover in a Dramatic Wedding Gown & 7-Inch Heels

Kacey Musgraves is back and bolder than ever. The “Slow Burn” singer unveiled her upcoming album yesterday on Instagram, getting fans excited with a new 2-minute teaser video. The “Star-Crossed” film and album alludes to Musgraves’ recent divorce with themes of chapel bells, wifely duties and even a few wedding dresses. In one scene, the country star can be seen strutting down an empty highway in a flowing veil and a dramatic white gown complete with a strapless neckline and a high-low silhouette. On her feet, the wow factors of the moment continued with a pair of 7-inch heels. The see-through pair...

Comments / 0

Community Policy